IMI (LON:IMI) PT Raised to GBX 1,120 at Peel Hunt

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price target lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 1,120 ($14.73) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on IMI in a report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,320 ($17.36) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on IMI from GBX 915 ($12.04) to GBX 985 ($12.96) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IMI from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target (up previously from GBX 1,010 ($13.29)) on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised IMI to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,145 ($15.06).

LON IMI opened at GBX 1,060.50 ($13.95) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 896.40 ($11.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,148 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,065.82.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

