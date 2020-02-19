Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $358.00

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 358 ($4.71) and last traded at GBX 358 ($4.71), with a volume of 238780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.60).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 325.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 317.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66.

In related news, insider Stephanie Eastment purchased 4,000 shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £12,800 ($16,837.67).

About Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM)

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to enable investors to benefit from growth in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services of energy, water and waste. It makes investments quoted companies, which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly those of alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management, including sustainable food, agriculture and forestry).

