Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) Trading Down 43.9%

Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN)’s share price dropped 43.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.70, approximately 835 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 9,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 million and a P/E ratio of -11.35.

About Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN)

Income Financial Trust is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector. It invests in stocks of companies that are included in the Toronto Stock Exchange Financial Services Index, the Standard & Poor's Financials Index or the Standard & Poor's MidCap Financials Index.

