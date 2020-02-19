Infrastrata (LON:INFA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.28

Infrastrata PLC (LON:INFA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 7554516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.38.

Infrastrata (LON:INFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported GBX (0.09) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Infrastrata (LON:INFA)

InfraStrata plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gas storage company. It engages in the development of gas storage project at Islandmagee in County Antrim in Northern Ireland. The company was formerly known as Portland Gas plc and changed its name to InfraStrata plc in December 2009. InfraStrata plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

