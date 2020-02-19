Insider Selling: Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) VP Sells 2,116 Shares of Stock

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $88,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average is $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

PCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America set a $47.00 price objective on Potlatchdeltic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 42,211 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 36,957 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after acquiring an additional 124,701 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

