Insider Selling: Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sells 1,449 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total transaction of $153,318.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,305.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Monday, February 10th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,624 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $279,718.40.

On Friday, February 7th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,564 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $160,732.28.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 422 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $42,605.12.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,620 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $160,655.40.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $111.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.85.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 42.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Power Integrations by 26.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 6.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,956 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.