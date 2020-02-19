Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded Insight Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.61. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

