Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on IHG. Barclays decreased their price target on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,800 ($76.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,966 ($65.32).

Get Intercontinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of IHG stock opened at GBX 4,929 ($64.84) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,931.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,954.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 4,392.50 ($57.78) and a one year high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90).

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.