International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $613.95

International Biotechnology Trust Plc (LON:IBT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $613.95 and traded as high as $628.60. International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at $626.00, with a volume of 58,038 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $242.27 million and a PE ratio of 12.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 614.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 613.32.

Get International Biotechnology Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. International Biotechnology Trust’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

About International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.