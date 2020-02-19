International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,949 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,454,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in International Paper by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 992,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after purchasing an additional 208,937 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its stake in International Paper by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 303,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after purchasing an additional 160,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in International Paper by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 285,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 88,620 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IP opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.56.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

