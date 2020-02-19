Intertek Group’s (ITRK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITRK. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 6,100 ($80.24) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,700 ($74.98) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,482.22 ($72.12).

ITRK stock opened at GBX 5,882 ($77.37) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,178 ($81.27). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,893.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,554.59.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

