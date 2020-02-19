Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Jackson Financial Management lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter.

PSI stock opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $47.81 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.55.

About Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

