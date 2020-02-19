Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.14% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNQI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $156.46 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $123.75 and a one year high of $156.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.30.

