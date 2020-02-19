Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.51

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $7.80. Invivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 159,293 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invivo Therapeutics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.81% of Invivo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

