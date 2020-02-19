Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) versus Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Critical Analysis

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Iovance Biotherapeutics and Aptose Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 0 12 0 3.00 Aptose Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $31.73, indicating a potential upside of 31.65%. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.68%. Given Iovance Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Iovance Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Aptose Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Aptose Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -40.29% -37.56% Aptose Biosciences N/A -109.51% -92.61%

Risk & Volatility

Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Aptose Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$123.58 million ($1.27) -18.98 Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$28.87 million ($0.86) -9.76

Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptose Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics beats Aptose Biosciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145, an autologous adoptive cell therapy to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has research collaboration and clinical grant agreements with Moffitt to evaluate TIL therapy in a clinical trial that combines TIL with nivolumab in NSCLC; strategic alliance agreement with M.D. Anderson Cancer Center to conduct clinical and preclinical research studies; strategic alliance agreement with Roswell Park Cancer Institute to conduct a clinical research study of TIL therapy in bladder cancer; collaboration agreement with MedImmune to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; preclinical research collaboration with the Ohio State University; and a preclinical research collaboration with Cellectis S.A. to investigate transcription activator-like effector nucleases. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.