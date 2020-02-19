iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 182,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,198,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 29,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWC opened at $98.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.78. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $101.44.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.