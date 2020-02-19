iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWH. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 57,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 627,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 71,554 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 965,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,918,000 after acquiring an additional 568,535 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $27.17.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

