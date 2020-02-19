James S. Barnwell III Purchases 10,000 Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Director James S. Barnwell III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $11,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,898.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.68.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.88% of Barnwell Industries worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.