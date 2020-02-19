Jay E. Mincks Sells 1,500 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NSP opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Insperity Inc has a 1 year low of $65.89 and a 1 year high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a return on equity of 202.04% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

