Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walmart in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.74.

Shares of WMT opened at $119.63 on Monday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.71. The stock has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $923,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Walmart by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 176,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after buying an additional 45,140 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.