Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $111.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.70. The company has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $111.95.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

