Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 252 Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 252 ($3.31) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 208 ($2.74) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 240 ($3.16) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 215.91 ($2.84).

BARC stock opened at GBX 175.08 ($2.30) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion and a PE ratio of 17.33. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 176.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 163.61.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

