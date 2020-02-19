Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Wynn Macau Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WYNMF)

Wynn Macau Ltd (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wynn Macau in a report released on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Macau’s FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

WYNMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Macau presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMF opened at $2.22 on Monday. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

