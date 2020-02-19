JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €71.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HEI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €75.47 ($87.75).

HEI opened at €61.52 ($71.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €58.20 ($67.67) and a fifty-two week high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €63.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

