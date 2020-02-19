JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust (LON:JESC) Sets New 52-Week High at $399.15

JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust PLC (LON:JESC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 399.15 ($5.25) and last traded at GBX 396.50 ($5.22), with a volume of 58853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 394 ($5.18).

The stock has a market cap of $639.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 389.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 368.23. The company has a quick ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 11.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust (LON:JESC)

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The Company invests in equities for the long term. The Company invests in markets that operate delivery versus payment (DVP) settlement.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.