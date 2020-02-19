KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC lowered KAZ Minerals to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded KAZ Minerals to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 657 ($8.64).

Shares of LON KAZ opened at GBX 506 ($6.66) on Monday. KAZ Minerals has a one year low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a one year high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 508.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 481.03.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

