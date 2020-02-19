KeyCorp Comments on Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research upped their target price on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

NYSE GNRC opened at $111.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. Generac had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $520,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

