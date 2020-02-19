Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 202.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,034 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $810,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 429.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 597,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 24,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,675,000 after buying an additional 172,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

KIM opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

