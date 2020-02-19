Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) SVP John F. Paolini Sells 1,039 Shares of Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) SVP John F. Paolini sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $19,044.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,317.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KNSA stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $976.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KNSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,283,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,257,000 after purchasing an additional 238,153 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,828,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. 29.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.