KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.95

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 1226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

About KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

