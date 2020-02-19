Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.25 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Lantronix stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 million, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 19,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $65,556.54. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,926 shares of company stock worth $82,208. 40.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 516,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 73,745 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

