LHC Group (LHCG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $158.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. LHC Group has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $159.48. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHCG. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

