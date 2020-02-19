Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $136.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.89 and its 200 day moving average is $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 621.35 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a fifty-two week low of $86.99 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

