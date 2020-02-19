Liberty Media Formula One Series B (FWONB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Media Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FWONB stock opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. Liberty Media Formula One Series B has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

