Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,292,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,438,000 after buying an additional 456,926 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,252,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,283,000 after buying an additional 665,034 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,216,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,050,000 after buying an additional 35,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,829,000 after buying an additional 110,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 829,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,833,000 after buying an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPT. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Liberty Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of LPT opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33. Liberty Property Trust has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $65.38.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

