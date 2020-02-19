Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (LSXMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.89. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

