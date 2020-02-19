Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.51

Live Company Group PLC (LON:LVCG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.51 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.25), with a volume of 82862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.25 ($0.25).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 23.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In related news, insider Simon Horgan sold 100,000 shares of Live Company Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39), for a total value of £30,000 ($39,463.30).

Live Company Group Company Profile (LON:LVCG)

Live Company Group Plc organizes and manages live entertainment events in the United Kingdom, Europe, China, and the Far East. It operates through Proprietary Shows (Events) and Licences segments. The company also licenses partners to produce BRICKLIVE branded events. Live Company Group Plc is headquartered in West Byfleet, the United Kingdom.

