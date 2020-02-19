Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $123.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $125.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.08.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

