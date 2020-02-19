Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) & Value Line (NYSE:VALU) Critical Survey

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) and Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Manning and Napier has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Value Line has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manning and Napier and Value Line’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning and Napier $136.00 million 0.22 $1.43 million $0.17 11.53 Value Line $36.26 million 8.52 $11.15 million N/A N/A

Value Line has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manning and Napier.

Dividends

Manning and Napier pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Manning and Napier pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Value Line has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.5% of Manning and Napier shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Value Line shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Manning and Napier shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Value Line shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Manning and Napier and Value Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning and Napier 1.05% 8.13% 5.56% Value Line 33.34% 25.91% 13.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Manning and Napier and Value Line, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manning and Napier 0 0 0 0 N/A Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Value Line beats Manning and Napier on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manning and Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities. The company offers research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, and The Value Line Special Situations Service that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, valueline.com; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer, which includes data sorting and filtering tools. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising DataFile, estimates and projections, convertibles, and mutual funds through online; and copyright data products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and EFTs. Further, it places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and provides subscription fulfillment and subscriber relation services. The company serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. Value Line, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co, Inc.

