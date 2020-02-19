Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.61

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.61 and traded as high as $14.73. Marine Products shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 8,470 shares changing hands.

MPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $492.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.08 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 9.67%. Analysts expect that Marine Products Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Marine Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Products Company Profile (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

