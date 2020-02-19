Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) PT Raised to $14.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price lifted by SunTrust Banks from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mattel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Mattel has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Mattel will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 34.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,850,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786,835 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,264,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $15,665,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 0.8% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,645,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,389,000 after purchasing an additional 304,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter worth about $2,499,000.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

