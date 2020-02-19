MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of MAXIMUS worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 169,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in MAXIMUS by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in MAXIMUS by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 80,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMS. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average of $75.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $511,648.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.