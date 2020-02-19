MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.37

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.37 and traded as high as $16.87. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 15,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$15.50 price target on MCAN Mortgage and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.88 million and a P/E ratio of 9.72.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

