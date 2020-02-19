McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $160.20

McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 160.20 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 156.70 ($2.06), with a volume of 75836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.80 ($2.06).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 154 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of McCarthy & Stone to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 134 ($1.76) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McCarthy & Stone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 153.63 ($2.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 149.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 144.38. The company has a market capitalization of $839.38 million and a PE ratio of 27.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from McCarthy & Stone’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. McCarthy & Stone’s payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

About McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

