Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:MDF)

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) – Desjardins cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Desjardins also issued estimates for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Mediagrif Interactive Technologies alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies stock opened at C$5.86 on Monday. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies has a 1 year low of C$5.06 and a 1 year high of C$10.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $90.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Mediagrif Interactive Technologies

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.