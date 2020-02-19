Melvin C. Payne Sells 1,097 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $26,931.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,854,415.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CSV stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $437.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 351.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 23.8% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

