Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,471 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Meta Financial Group worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 453.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 640.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at $6,115,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $312,557.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $959,489. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

