Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Shawn Vadala Sells 214 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total transaction of $164,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,949.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $752.24 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $638.92 and a 1 year high of $873.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $796.89 and its 200-day moving average is $731.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The company had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.85 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $770.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

