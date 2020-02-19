Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $399.74

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $399.74 and traded as high as $420.00. Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at $415.00, with a volume of 93,730 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mitchells & Butlers to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mitchells & Butlers to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitchells & Butlers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 452.73 ($5.96).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 418.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 402.02. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 37.20 ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 36.50 ($0.48) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitchells & Butlers plc will post 3458.0001244 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 53,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total transaction of £239,899 ($315,573.53). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.06), for a total value of £40,153.10 ($52,819.13).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile (LON:MAB)

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

