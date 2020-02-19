Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $341.38

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $341.38 and traded as high as $357.76. Mitsui & Co Ltd shares last traded at $352.16, with a volume of 951 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $356.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Mitsui & Co Ltd Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. It engages in the export, import, wholesale, and retail of steel products; steel processing; mining and sale of iron ores; and sale and trading of non-ferrous scrap, alloys, and products. The company also invests in copper, nickel, coal, power generation, cobalt smelting, gas distribution, LNG terminal, deepwater drilling, cogeneration, truck leasing, shipping, passenger transport, methanol, crop protection, phosphorus ore, natural gas liquefaction, processed oil food, property management, healthcare staffing, mobile services, venture, cyber security, and private equity businesses.

